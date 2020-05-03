Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Bandipora,
UPDATED: May 3, 2020, 11:29 PM

1 killed in Bandipora road accident

Representational Pic

One person was killed while another suffered injuries after a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Bandipora district on Sunday.

Reports said that a private car (Registration No JK15-3734), which was on way to Bandipora from Turkpora village, skidded off the road and rolled down in a field, resulting in on-the-spot death of one person and left another person injured.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Kareem and the injured was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad – both residents of Turkpora. The injured was rushed to a nearby health centre where from he was referred to district hospital Bandipora for advanced treatment.

