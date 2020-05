One person was killed after a vehicle came under a snow avalanche near Zojila on Monday.

The vehicle (Registration No JK16-9189) was loaded with vegetables and was on its way from Srinagar to Kargil. SHO police station Drass, Manzoor Ahmed said the vehicle was hit by a snow avalanche resulting in on-the-spot death of the conductor while as the driver was rescued from under the avalanche.

The SHO identified the deceased as Tawseef Ahmed Mir son of Ghulam Mohammed Mir of Ari Goripora, Kangan here.