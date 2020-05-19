1 militant associate,1 person held: Police

Police on Tuesday said it arrested a person from this northern Kashmir district and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

An official said the man was arrested during wee hours. “After his questioning, a joint team of army’s 28 RR, and police raided a place in Tekkipora village and recovered a pistol, a magazine and some live cartridges,” said the official.

He said an FIR (No 35 of 2020) has been registered and further investigation started.

Meanwhile Police in Baramulla said that a militant associate of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was arrested during a Naka laid down at Kreeri.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, said based on specific information about the movement of a militant associate, a joint team of army’s 29 RR, 176 BN CRPF, and police laid down a Naka at a crossing in Kreeri area.

He said soon after noticing the Naka, the suspected militant associate tried to escape, but was caught by the forces.

The police identified the arrested person as Waseem Raja of Takia Tapper village in Pattan.

“A Chinese pistol, magazine, eight pistol rounds and a matrix sheet was recovered from the arrested militant associate,” said the SSP.