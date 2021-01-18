1 more dies of COVID19, 82 test positive in J&K

One more person died of COVID19 while 82 more persons tests positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the overall death tally of the people dying of SARS-CoV-2 to 1922 and infection tally to 1,23,425, officials said.

The death was reported from Jammu division, they said.

Of the 82 persons testing positive for COVID19 on Monday, 36 were from Jammu division and 46 from Kashmir division, the official said.

They said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 26 new cases, followed by 13 each in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

Six districts – Baramulla, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch Ramban and Kishtwar – did not report any fresh case, 11 other districts had fresh cases in single digits, the officials said. The number of active cases dropped to 1111 in J&K while 1,20,392 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.