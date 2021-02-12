1 person dies of COVID19 in J&K, 91 test positive

One person died of COVID19 while 91 tests positive for coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The fresh fatality was reported from Jammu division, taking the death toll in J&K due to the pandemic to 1948.

The officials said that J&K Friday recorded 91 fresh COVID19 cases, taking the tally to 1,25,208.

Of the fresh cases, 56 were from Kashmir division while 35 from Jammu division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 26 COVID19 cases, including 11 travellers.

While three districts did not report any fresh cases, 13 other districts had new cases in single digits and the rest of the four including Srinagar and Jammu, recorded cases in double digits. The number of active cases rose to 634 in J&K, while 1,22,626 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.