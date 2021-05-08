10 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patient at Machil

Authorities in Machil Saturday dedicated 10 beds for COVID-19 positive patients at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Duddi.

A senior health official said that though there was not any COVID-19 positive patient at Machil, authorities had dedicated 10 beds for COVID-19 patients with adequate amount of oxygen cylinders.

Meanwhile, residents have complained that only 10 oxygen cylinders have been kept available at PHC Duddi which are substantial.

“We don’t know for how long the prevailing pandemic stretches and if it lasts till winter when entire Machil remains cutoff from district headquarters, it will turn into a catastrophe due to lack of oxygen cylinders and other required medicines here,” said a local.

Besides basic facilities, the residents demanded an oxygen generating plant be installed at Primary Health Centre Duddi.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din said that all necessary arrangements had been put in place in Machil and people needed not panic.

About sanctioning of oxygen generating plant at Machil, he said that the higher officials had to take a call on it.