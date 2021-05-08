Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 2:16 AM

10 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patient at Machil

Locals demand oxygen generating plant
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 2:16 AM
Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Silas Camargo Silão from Pixabay]
Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Silas Camargo Silão from Pixabay]

Authorities in Machil Saturday dedicated 10 beds for COVID-19 positive patients at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Duddi.

A senior health official said that though there was not any COVID-19 positive patient at Machil, authorities had dedicated 10 beds for COVID-19 patients with adequate amount of oxygen cylinders.

Trending News
File Photo

KU holds online talent hunt programme 'Azmat-e-Ramadhan-ul-Mubarak'

Kashmir University. File Photo

Kashmir University holds online meeting of academic counsellors

Greater Kashmir

3 Police officers deployed for securing oxygen supplies from outside J&K

Representational Image

7 forest smugglers booked under PSA

Meanwhile, residents have complained that only 10 oxygen cylinders have been kept available at PHC Duddi which are substantial.

“We don’t know for how long the prevailing pandemic stretches and if it lasts till winter when entire Machil remains cutoff from district headquarters, it will turn into a catastrophe due to lack of oxygen cylinders and other required medicines here,” said a local.

Besides basic facilities, the residents demanded an oxygen generating plant be installed at Primary Health Centre Duddi.

Latest News
Image used for representational purpose only

Govt launches phone-in health programme for Covid related queries

File Photo

KU holds online talent hunt programme 'Azmat-e-Ramadhan-ul-Mubarak'

Kashmir University. File Photo

Kashmir University holds online meeting of academic counsellors

Screenshot of GAD order No 422

Roster of Administrative Secretaries at Civil Sectt Srinagar, Jammu issued

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din said that all necessary arrangements had been put in place in Machil and people needed not panic.

About sanctioning of oxygen generating plant at Machil, he said that the higher officials had to take a call on it.

Tagged in ,
Related News