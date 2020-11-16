Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 11:52 PM

10 candidates withdraw nomination in Shopian

Representational Image
At least 10 candidates on Monday withdrew their nomination papers  in south Kashmir’s Shopian district for the first phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections and vacant Panchayat bypolls.

An official said 10 candidates–one contesting for DDC seat and nine for Panch posts– withdrew their papers on the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers.

He said that a total of 91 nominations were received for the first phase of elections to be held on November 28. According to the official, a total of 81 candidates were now in the fray.

