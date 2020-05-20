10 contacts of COVID19 patient quarantined in Kangan

Authorities here on Wednesday quarnantined 10 persons who were identified as primary contacts of a pregnant woman who tested positive for COVID19, an official said.

Sub divisional magistrate Kangan, Hakim Tanveer Ahmed said the persons have been sent to administrative quarantine.

“We will start collecting samples and testing oif all these primary contacts,” said Ahmad.

The woman from Kangan area had reportedly visited Lala Ded hospital for a check-up a few days ago. However it is not known where from she contracted the virus.