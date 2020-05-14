10 COVID19 patients recover at Sopore, discharged

At least 10 COVID19 patients were discharged from sub district hospital Sopore on Thursday after they recovered from the disease.

With these ten patients, the total number of COVID19 patients discharged from the hospital reached 22.

“Of the 48 positive cases, 22 patients have been discharged for the last three days,” said Dr Asif Khanday, Block Medical Officer, of Sopore. He said the repeated tests of the patients came negative following which they were discharged,”

Among those discharged so far include two pregnant women who during their stay in the isolation gave birth to healthy babies.

An official said both the women were in late pregnancy when they were tested positive for the virus.

Dr Khanday said new born babies were also tested for COVID19 and their reports came negative.

“Now their mothers too have tested negative. It was really emotional to see both the mothers being discharged with their new born babies,” said the official.