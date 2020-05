At least 10 CRPF men were injured in a road accident in Ohangam area of Beerwah in Budgam district, on Monday.

A CRPF vehicle of 159 BN deployed at Rathson, turned turtle in Ohangam, resulting in injuries to 10 CRPF men.

An official while confirming the incident said all the injured were evacuated to sub-district hospital Beerwah for treatment. He said all the CRPF personnel were discharged after receiving treatment. KNS