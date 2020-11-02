10-day folk theatre workshop begins at Tagore Hall

Karam Buland Folk Theatre Monday started 10 days folk theatre workshop at Tagore Hall.

As per handout, Gulzar Shabnum, Inspector General of Registrations was the Chief Guest and Ghulam Modin-un-Din Aijazamd Yousuf Gulshan renowned humorist were the Guest of Honours.

Shabnam stressed upon the folk artists to improve old traditional plays and create new plays with new themes to encourage budding artists.

The Project Director, Nissar Naseem said that folk theater groups should be patronized by the concerned department so that they can earn their livelihood. He also called upon the folk theater groups to work with dedication and deserving groups will surely be benefited.

The workshop sponsored by Ministry of Culture Government of India New Delhi would help younger generation to train and groom talent for the future performances.