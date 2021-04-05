10-day workshop on research methodology begins at KU

A ten-day workshop on research methodology began at the University of Kashmir on Monday.

Dean of Research Prof Shakil A Romshoo presided over the inaugural session of the workshop, organised by the Department of Environmental Science, the varsity said in a statement.

In his presidential address, Prof Romshoo talked at length about new approaches to research, even as he highlighted new initiatives being undertaken by the university vis-à-vis promotion of research.

He said he was glad to find a range of important topics being covered during the technical sessions, including probability and non-probability sampling, developing hypothesis, manuscript writing, scientific misconducts, research methodology and design and research ethics.

Head Department of Environmental Science and Workshop Director Prof Fayaz Ahmad said the workshop will significantly benefit the research scholars.

“We have selected topics which are of immense importance for the researchers,” he said, assuring that more such workshops will be organised in future.

The inaugural session—apart from faculty members of the Environmental Science Department—was attended by Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Joint Director Hospitality and Protocol, Government of J&K and research scholars from the departments of Environmental Science, Zoology and CORD. 70 research scholars have registered for the workshop from different universities in Jammu and Kashmir.

DrArshidJehangir, Senior Assistant Professor, welcomed the guests and participants and also conducted proceedings of the inaugural session.