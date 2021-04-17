10-day workshop on research methodology concludes at KU

A 10-day workshop on research methodology concluded at the University of Kashmir on Saturday.

The workshop was organised by the varsity’s Department of Environmental Science, the varsity said in a statement.

Dean School of Biological Sciences and Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, who presided over the valedictory function as chief guest, emphasised on the importance of robust and effective research methodology for better research outcomes.

“Methodology is not final. It can be modified during the course of research,” he said, urging young scholars to follow standard publications rather than ordinary ones.

Dean, School of Earth and Environmental Science, Prof Shamim Ahmad Shah, who was a guest of honour, focused on various research aspects, including selection of topics, making of synopsis, selecting methodology and planning the research work.

Workshop Director and Head Department of Environmental Science Prof Fayaz Ahmad highlighted aims and objectives of the 10-day workshop, which covered a range of topics including developing hypothesis, research methodology and design, manuscript writing, role of statistics in research, statistical analysis (ANOVA, PCA, Factor), sampling techniques, meta-analysis in ecology and environmental science, quality assurance and control, spectroscopic techniques and quality control, PCR and its variants, basics of Microsoft Office, journal finder tools and citation databases, research ethics, scientific misconducts, anti-plagiarism software tools, impact factor of journals as per JCR, SNIP, SJR, IPP and concept of UGC care journals, project/grant writing, funding agencies and research schemes.

Dr Mohammad Muslim presented a report on the workshop, where 20 technical sessions were held.

At least 70 applicants had registered for the workshop from various departments, including Zoology, Botany, Environmental Science and CORD. The applicants were from different universities including Kashmir University, Central University of Kashmir and Baba Sahib Bhim Roa Ambedkar University, Lucknow.

Dr Samiullah Bhat talked about how research scholars should approach their research topics and Dr Mohammad Irshad presented a vote of thanks.

In their feedback about the workshop, several participants who spoke at the valedictory session thanked the Department of Environmental Science for organizing the workshop in a very professional manner.