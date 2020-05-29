10 family members of 2 COVID19 infected cops test positive in Pulwama

At least 10 family members of two policemen who had contracted COVID19 tested positive for the infection on Friday.

The two policemen posted at District Police Line Anantnag and Ganderbal had tested positive for infection some days ago. They were immediately isolated, said an official.

He said the samples of the family members of the infected policemen were collected and sent for COVID19 testing.

“At least 10 of the family members of these two policemen have tested positive for COVID19,” the official said.

He said while five of the new cases were the primary contacts of one of the infected policemen the other five were the family members of another policeman.

Both the policemen hail from a village in Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, a policeman hailing from Bandipora and posted in Kulgam also tested positive for COVID19 today.

“The policeman is posted in Manzgam area in DH Pora,” said Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Fazil Kochak.

He said they had taken samples of 30 policemen, and all of them but one was negative.