Kashmir, Today's Paper
10-year-old aspiring footballer dies on field in Baramulla

A 10-year-old aspiring footballer died after collapsing during a practice match here on Friday.

The boy has been identified as Tawhid Rahim, son of Abdul Rahim Lone of Ushkara village.

The incident happened when Tawhid along with other players were practising in a local field.

“He suddenly collapsed and fell on ground. We immediately rushed him to Baramulla hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said a local.

A doctor said described major cardiac arrest as cause of death.

As the news of the death of young footballer spread in the area, people rushed to the bereaved family to offer their condolence.

“He was a promising young player. His death has shocked the entire village,” said Farooq Ahmad, a local.

