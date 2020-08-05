10-year-old drowns in Jhelum

A 10-year-old boy drowned in river Jhelum in Gingal area of this border town while taking a bath on Wednesday.

An official identified the deceased as Muhammad Momin of Silikote village.

Reports said the boy had gone to meet his relatives who live in Gingal, later in the day, reports said, he decided to take bath in the river which flows nearby and got drowned.

After the news broke out in the area, police and locals rushed to the spot to try and rescue the boy. “A rescue operation is underway. We have also informed National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in Gingal to stop supply of water into the dam so that we can retrieve the body,” said Station House Officer Uri, Muhammad Ashraf.