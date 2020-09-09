10 years on, KGBV School incomplete in Pulwama

Despite passing of 10 years the authorities have failed to complete construction of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) school here. The abandoned under-construction residential school in Mughalpora village has now become a safe haven for drug addicts, locals said.

Locals said the residential school was approved more than a decade ago following persistent demand by people from different villages.

“While the construction was started immediately after approval of the school, it was altogether left midway for unknown reasons,” said a student, Mudasir Ahmad. He said the abandoned building has turned into a hub for drug peddlers and addicts.

An elderly man said the villagers had donated proprietary land for construction of the school, hoping the move would “create an atmosphere for education in the area” and encourage more and more people to send girl children to schools.

“They (the government) took our land and instead of building a school, they have allowed the building to be turned into a spot for drug addiction,” said the villager. “We were excited that girls from remote villages will get education at the residential school in a peaceful and safe atmosphere but people have been left disappointed.”

The locals demanded the construction of the school should be completed at the earliest. Chief Education Officer (CEO), Pulwama Sonam Sanam acknowledged the building was incomplete.

But he said the delay in release of the funds was the main reason for the pending works. “We have some funds available with us. I have sought permission from the higher authorities to use them for completion of the work,” the CEO said.