10 yrs on, Lolabbridge incomplete; people suffer

The residents of Kanthpora, Lolab Thursday accused Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) of failing to complete the under-construction bridge in their area, resulting in severe hardships to the inhabitants.

The residents said that the bridge, sanctioned a decade ago, connects several villages, and, once completed, would boost the trade in the region.

An official said that the project was approved at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 6.3 crore of which most of the funds had been released.

The residents also said that most of the work on the bridge had been completed yet not completed.

“We are unable to figure out why, despite 90 percent of the work having been accomplished, the concerned department is not serious to finish the remaining work,” a local said.

The bridge connects a vast area of Lolab, and due to non-availability of the bridge, people are compelled to take a long route, adding to their miseries.

A local said that once the bridge would be completed, it would significantly shorten the distance between several villages.

“It will help commuters reach their respective destinations in the shortest-possible time,” said Muhammad Shafi, a resident of the area.

Manager JKPCC, Kupwara, ShahidSaleem Lone told Greater Kashmir that though the major portion of the work on the bridge stands completed, the remaining had been halted due to lack of funds.

“We have approached the higher authorities for the remaining funds, and, hopefully, by the end of March, it will be completed,” he said.