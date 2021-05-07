1000 Lpm oxygen plant at District Hospital Ganderbal inaugurated

The authorities Friday made the high-flow oxygen plant functional at District Hospital Ganderbal which has been designated as a COVID-19 hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Kritika Jyotsna inaugurated the oxygen plant at District Hospital Ganderbal on Friday.

“We have made the 1000 Lpm oxygen plant functional and it will help us in managing the patients needing high-flow oxygen here,” Director Health Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather told Greater Kashmir.

He said that the oxygen plant would cater to 100-150 beds with high-flow oxygen besides medium-flow concentrators and bulk cylinders have also been put as back up.

He said that a 50-bedded COVID centre had been established at Mini Maternity Center Wayil which also has bulk cylinders and concentrators available for COVID-19 patients.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Kritika Jyotsna said that with the commissioning of this plant the hospital had become self-sufficient to cater to the oxygen needs.