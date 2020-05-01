1000 released from quarantine in Bandipora

About 31 persons who were shifted into administrative quarantine for having contact with the COVID positive patient or a Covid suspect were discharged, here today, after testing negative and on completion of the quarantine period.

An official of the district administration said that among the released persons 19 perons were from Gund Dachina village, 3 from Garoora, 4 from Pethkoot and 5 from Quil Muqam. The persons were sent to their respective homes and put in home quarantine for next 14 days.

Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Reyaz Ahmad Beigh said so far 1000 persons have been released from administrative quarantine in the district and currently 437 persons are under administrative quarantine in 33 different quarantine centres established in the district while 3851 persons are also under home quarantine. He said the persons are released from quarantine after following due procedure and nod from the doctors.