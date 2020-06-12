10,000 Covid19 cases and 396 deaths in 24 hours

The nationwide COVID-19 tally neared the 3-lakh mark on Friday with a record number of over 10,000 new cases getting detected across states and union territories.

While the first case of the novel coronavirus infection was detected in India on January 30, it took more than 100 days to reach the one-lakh mark on May 18, but the 2-lakh mark was breached only about a fortnight later on June 2.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-pandemic 19 after the US, Brazil and Russia. While the US has reported more than 20 lakh confirmed cases so far, the tally for Brazil is over 8 lakh and for Russia more than 5 lakh.

Globally, more than 4 lakh have lost their lives and over 75 lakh have tested positive for COVID-19 since its emergence in China last December. However, nearly 36 lakh have recovered too.

In India, more than 1.47 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, while there are nearly 1.42 lakh active cases at present, according to the health ministry.

In its morning 8 AM update, the ministry said the total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,978,535 and the death toll has mounted to 8,498, after record numbers of 10,956 cases and 396 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

However, a PTI tally of figures announced by states and UTs till 9.40 PM showed the overall case count having risen to 2,98,382 and the toll to 8,743.

It also showed a higher number of recoveries at more than 1.52 lakh.