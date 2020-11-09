101 doctors, 136 paramedics test positive in north Kashmir so far

At least 101 doctors, 136 paramedics and scores of Asha workers from north Kashmir have tested positive for COVID19 since the pandemic hit J&K.

This is posing a challenge to the healthcare system across the three districts of north Kashmir.

A doctor from Bandipora district lost his life to the deadly virus and another doctor from Tangmarg area of Baramulla district is battling for life at a Delhi hospital.

As per the records, 40 doctors in Baramulla district have so far tested positive for COVID19 while 75 paramedics and 38 Asha workers too have contracted the infection.

The authorities in Baramulla district have designated Sub-District Hospital Sopore as COVID19 hospital.

The Government Medical College Baramulla is one of the badly-hit health institutions.

The Medical Superintendent of the associated hospital, Government Medical College Baramulla, has recently tested positive for the virus while around 12 doctors and 23 paramedics have also tested positive.

“We are running with optimum capacity. Some of the doctors who earlier tested positive resumed their duties while some are still in quarantine,” said Dr Syed Masood, Medical Superintendent, associate hospital, Government Medical College Baramulla.

In Bandipora district, a doctor already lost his life serving the patients during the pandemic while 39 doctors and 10 paramedics tested positive for the virus so far.

Chief Medical Officer Bandipora also tested positive for the virus and has recovered.

In Kupwara district, 22 doctors and 51 paramedics besides several Asha workers tested positive for COVID19 so far.

The 100-bedded Sub District Hospital Kupwara has been designated as COVID19 hospital.