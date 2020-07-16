103 active COVID19 cases in Ganderbal

This district in central Kashmir has 103 active COVID19 cases while 104 patients have recovered.

An official said a total of 211 COVID19 cases have been reported in the district so far, including 26 travelers. The official said the district has reported four COVID19 deaths.

Chief Medical Officer, Ganderbal Dr Mehraj Ahmed Sofi said the district has 103 active COVID19 cases. He the rate of recovery of the COVID19 patients was 50%.

Meanwhile the district administration on Thursday declared Lone-Rather mohallah in Watlar area of Lar tehsil in the district as red zones after fresh four COVID19 cases were reported from the area.

“Whereas fresh four positive cases of COVID19 have been reported from Lone-Rather Mohallah, it is possible that the positive cases might have contacted many persons belonging to the area. As such the locals of the area have become more susceptible to COVID19 and whereas it is felt expedient to break the transmission of the infection it has becomes imperative to take stringent precautionary measures by declaring the Mohallah as red zone and surrounding areas as a buffer zones” reads an order issued by the district magistrate Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal.