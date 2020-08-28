106 travelers among 696 new covid-19 cases in J&K, total 35831

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 696 new covid-19 cases, including 106 travelers, taking the tally to 35831.

Sources told news agency GNS that 202 cases were reported from and 494 from Kashmir.

Giving the district-wise breakup, they said that Srinagar reported 194 cases, Baramulla 40, Pulwama 57, Budgam 59, Anantnag 31, Bandipora 30, Kupwara 25, Kulgam 11, Shopian 9, Ganderbal 38, Jammu 109, Rajouri 8, Kathua 27, Udhampur 23, Samba 9, Ramban 1, Doda 6, Poonch 8, Reasi 5 and Kishtwar 6.

Meanwhile, 651 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 195 from Jammu Division and 456 from Kashmir.