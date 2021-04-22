1098 transfers in armed police

The J&K Armed Police Headquarters Thursday ordered the transfers of 1098 officers/officials, including three Inspectors and 18 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, with immediate effect.

Among those transferred also included 322 Head Constables, 614 SgCts and 141 Constables.

As per an order No 334 issued by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Armed J&K Jammu A K Choudhary, IPS, however, the officers/officials promoted to the next rank, if any, in terms of PHQ/APHQ orders shall be deemed to have been transferred to their new places of posting in the present rank.

“Moreover, transfer of any of these officer/officials ordered earlier by the Armed Police Headquarters, if any, shall be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio. However, the officers/ officials under transfer/attached in terms of PHQ orders, if any, shall be relieved by the concerned Commandants under intimation to this Hqrs/concerned unit for updating records accordingly,” the order read.

“Furthermore, the officials who are presently attached with IRP 4th and JKAP 6th Bn. for a period of six months and three months respectively shall be relieved for their places of transfer on completion of the attachment period. All the officials shall be deemed to have been relieved to their new place of transfer w.e.f., April 30, 2021. No officer/official shall be retained at his present place of posting under any circumstance,” the order further read.