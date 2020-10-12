11 covid19 deaths, 398 fresh cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 11 deaths due to COVID 19, apart from 398 fresh cases.

Of the fresh cases, 159 are from Jammu and 239 from Kashmir, an official said. Jammu district reported the highest number of 113 new cases, followed by 106 in Srinagar district, the official said.

The number of cases reported from other districts of Kashmir include 38 from Budgam, 21 from Baramulla, 21 from Kupwara, 12 from Pulwama, 13 from Ganderbal, 10 each from Anantnag and Bandipora, seven from Shopian and one from Kulgam. While the number of cases reported from Jammu districts include 12 from Poonch, 11 from Samba, seven each from Rajouri, Udhampur, and Kuthua and one each from Doda and Ramban. There are 9,992 active COVID19 cases while 72,706 patients have recovered so far, the official said. Meanwhile of the 11 COVID deaths five were reported from Jammu and six from Kashmir taking the death toll to 1,333, the officials said while total number of corona cases have gone up to 84.031.