11 kg cyst removed from patient

A 21 year old female patient with a large abdominal tumor was operated today by Dr Mir Sammiullah at Star Hospital.

Accordi g to a statement issued here, “the patient came to hospital with abdominal distention and pain. Her hemoglobin was 6 at admission. She was operated and a 11 kg solid cystic mass with hemorrhage was taken out. The patient is stable and doing well. Dr Mir Sammiullah has been mastering the art of doing such complex surgeries and has performed more than 10000 surgeries till date.”