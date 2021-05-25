Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 12:02 AM

11 kg cyst removed from patient

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 12:02 AM
Representational Image
Representational Pic
Trending News

Fire breaks out in ward store room of SKIMS Soura, patients safe

Will leave no stone unturned to work for welfare of people: Arun Kumar Mehta

Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

Arun Kumar Mehta to be new Chief Secretary﻿ J&K

File Photo of DGP Dilbagh Singh: Aman Farooq/GK

Ops against militants in J&K will be stepped up in coming times: DGP

A 21 year old female patient with a large abdominal tumor was operated today by Dr Mir Sammiullah at Star Hospital.

Accordi g to a statement issued here, “the patient came to hospital with abdominal distention and pain. Her hemoglobin was 6 at admission. She was operated and a 11 kg solid cystic mass with hemorrhage was taken out. The patient is stable and doing well. Dr  Mir Sammiullah has been mastering the art of doing such complex surgeries and has performed more than 10000 surgeries till date.”

Related News