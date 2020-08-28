11 shops gutted in Kupwara blaze

At least 11 shops were gutted in a fire incident in Manwan-Aawora area of this district.

An official said the cause of fire, which broke out during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, was believed to be short circuit in one of the shops.

Although fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the fire with help from police and youth, locals alleged that the authorities concerned failed to reach the spot on time.

Locals demanded setting up of fire and emergency station in the area. “The nearest fire tender station happens to be at Trehgam and because of narrow road leading to the hamlet, it takes fire tenders more than an hour to reach here,” said a local, Abas Ahmad. In the recent past, the area has witnessed several fire incidents.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Anshul Garg said he will take up the demand of setting up fire and emergency station at Aawora with Director General Fire and Emergency Services.