11 villages declared COVID19 red zones in Pulwama, Ganderbal

At least 11 villages of twin districts of Pulwama and Ganderbal were declared as red zones on Friday, after fresh cases from the areas.

As three new COVID19 surfaced in Pulwama the authorities declared Larkipora, Naibugh, Padgampora, Ghat Tokuna, Beighpora, Malangpora, Dangerpora and Goripora were declared as red zones while Ameerabad, Sherabad, Dadsara and Nowdal, Kadalbal, Drangbal, Tulbagh, Neibugh, Bagandar and Frestabal were declared as buffer zones.

Invoking prohibitory orders under Epidemic Diseases Act-1897 and Disaster Management Act-2005, the district authorities said that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared as red zones and people shall stay indoors to ensure complete lockdown. They warned of stern action against violators as per provision of relevant Acts.

The order was issued after three more persons from the district were tested COVID19 positive on May 07, taking total number of positive cases to nine in the district.

Contact tracing of family members and relatives who have visited the person has been initiated.

Another elderly man from Larkipora, Padgampora, who was intermittently visiting Srinagar hospital for liver treatment, has tested positive for COVID19. Aggressive contact tracing of all the contacts has been initiated.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old women from Naibugh-Nowdal Tral who was operated and later on discharged from a Srinagar hospital 10 days back has reported positive for coronavirus.

The district magistrate said that it becomes imperative to take stringent precautionary measures including declaring village as red zones and surrounding villages as buffer zones to break transmission of the disease in the area.

Meanwhile, administration in Ganderbal declared Puttermulla and Pahlipora villages of Lar as red zones and its surrounding villages, Kondbaland Batporaas buffer zones after two COVID19 positive cases, one each from the two villages were detected on May 6.

Invoking prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC and Disaster Management Act-2005, the district magistrate Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal said there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared red zones and people would stay in their homes to ensure complete lockdown.

He warned stern action against violators as per provisions of relevant Act.