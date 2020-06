The district administration Shopian on Friday evicted 110 kanals of Kahcharia land in the village Manloo and demolished few under construction structures and tin sheds as part of anti-encroachment drive.

The drive which started early morning and continued for four hours was led by Tehsildar Shopian Bilal Ahmed who was conducted by a joint team of revenue department and municipal committee Shopian.

The administration has recovered 250 kanals during this month.