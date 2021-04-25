110 non-local labourers on way to Ladakh test positive in Qazigund

As many as 110 non-local labourers, who arrived in Kashmir last week, tested positive for COVID-19 in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

The labourers putting up in hotels were on way to Ladakh. BMO Qazigund, Dr Zahoor Ahmad said that three days back they had collected 190 samples of non-local labourers putting up in two hotels in Qazigund for RTPCR.

“Of the 190, 110 tested positive,” he said.

An official said that these labourers were working with the Border Road Organisations (BRO) in Ladakh region and were leaving after a few days. “All positive cases have been directed to confine themselves to these two hotels in Qazigund area by the administration,” an official said.

He said that public movement had been restricted around these hotels and fumigation done.

The BMO said that a medical team was also deputed to check if anyone needed hospitilisation.

“So far, all of them are stable,” he said. The government has already issued directions of screening and RAT for travellers entering Kashmir near Lower Munda.