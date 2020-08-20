113 more COVID cases in B'pora

At least 113 more COVID cases were reported from this district on Thursday taking total number of active cases to 892.

As per the official data Bandipora is the second most affected district in J&K after Srinagar with 1,264 active cases and has recorded 22 COVID deaths.

Of the total 1,696 cases in the district, 782 patients have recovered so far including 15 patients who were discharged on Thursday. The district started witnessing surge in the cases towards the end of July and has not seen any respite so far.