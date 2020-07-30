12 AMRIT pharmacies established across J&K: Govt

As many as 12 AMRIT pharmacies have been established across Jammu and Kashmir so far said government on Thursday.

In an official statement issued, the government said that the aim of these pharmacies is to reduce expenditure of the consumers.

“The AMRIT pharmacy stores provide branded drugs, implants, surgical and disposable items at affordable prices, reads the statement.

AMRIT pharmacies, which are operating under an MOU between both Central and Union Territory administrations, sell branded drugs such as those used for treating cancer and cardiovascular diseases at an average discount of up to 60 per cent. These pharmacies offer an inventory of more than 5,200 drugs, implants, surgical disposable and other consumables besides ensuring availability of generic and lifesaving branded drugs is its prime objective.

AMRIT pharmacies offer un-conditional support to make Ayushmaan Bharat Pradan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, which is a part of Indian Government’s National Health Policy that aims to provide free health coverage at the secondary and territory level to its bottom 40 per cent poor and vulnerable population, a great success.

“Ever since the first AMRIT pharmacy became operational last year, about 1,53,585 patients have been benefited with an expenditure of Rs 6,08,28,440 against MRP values which is estimated at Rs. 12,59,96,637. The sales value was worked out as Rs 6,51,68,197 while the benefit accrued was @ 51 per cent,” read the statement.

The AMRIT pharmacies have also played an important role during COVID-19 challenge by providing masks, sanitizers and hand gloves as also PPE Kits to the consumers at most competitive prices.

The government intends to extend the outreach of AMRIT pharmacies by opening another six outlets in the prestigious health institutions of the Union Territory in coming days.