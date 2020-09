Unknown persons on Saturday snatched a 12-bore rifle from a J&K Bank guard in Dadsra area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Official sources told news agency GNS that some unknown persons first threw some kind of chilly spray on the bank guard and the. snatched his 12-Bore rifle.

The guard suffered minor injury when he tried to resist the attackers, they said.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the snatchers.