12 houses gutted in overnight blaze in Gurez

At least 12 houses were gutted in a massive fire in Buduaab village of the frontier Gurez valley of this district

SDPO Gurez, Aijaz Ahmad said police received information about a fire incident in the village late Saturday night following which fire tenders and police personnel rushed to the spot to douse off the flames.

But, according to the official, the blaze had already engulfed several structures. At least four cowsheds with more than two dozen sheep and cattle were also gutted in the incident.

The locals said they have been for a long time demanding a fire tender for the village and had even raised the demand with the official of “Back to Village-3” programme as well.

Soon after the incident, the officials said they started relief and rescue operations while as revenue teams also rushed to the spot to assess the damage. The official said there was no report of injury or loss to human life.

In a separate fire incident in Bagtore village, one residential house, three shops and a cowshed were also gutted while two cattle were charred to death, said another official.

SDM Gurez, Mudasir Ahmad said the “tentative information” received from the Revenue department suggested that 10 houses were gutted in Baduaab fire incident. He said around 40 cattle and sheep were charred to death in the fire incident.