12 J&K districts figure among PMGSY's top performing districts in India

In a significant achievement, 12 districts of Jammu and Kashmir have figured in the list of radhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) top performing 30 districts across India.

The districts which have achieved this distinction including Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua in Jammu region while as Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam in Kashmir region.

The authorities have expressed optimism that other remaining districts would also work hard to achieve this rare distinction of being the best performing district under implementation of PMGSY programme.