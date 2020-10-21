Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 11:02 PM

12 J&K districts figure among PMGSY's top performing districts in India

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 11:02 PM
Representational Pic

In a significant achievement, 12 districts of Jammu and Kashmir have figured in the list of radhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) top performing 30 districts across India.

The districts which have achieved this distinction including Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua in Jammu region while as Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam in Kashmir region.

Trending News

SSP Anantnag holds counselling session for youth

National Police Day | We've to strive for lasting peace in J&K: DGP

Wreckage of the truck which met with an accident at Zojila Pass / GK Photo

1 killed, 3 injured in Zojila road accident

Committee recommends school-based exams for class 11 students

The authorities have expressed optimism that other remaining districts would also work hard to achieve this rare distinction of being the best performing district under implementation of PMGSY programme.

Related News