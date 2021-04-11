12 militants killed in past 72 hours; AGuH outfit 'fully eliminated': DGP Dilbag Singh

Twelve militants belonging to Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), Al-Badr and Lashker-e-Toiba outfits, were killed by the security forces in Kashmir within the last 72 hours, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Sunday.

News agency GNS quoted Singh as saying that seven among the slain militants belonged to AGuH including the outfit’s chief, while three were from Al-Badr and two were affiliated with LeT/TRF.

The two from LeT/TRF were “hardcore local militants” and involved in the killing of a TA soldier at Bijbehara Anantnag on April 9.

Singh said the duo was “active for long and wanted in many cases”.

The DGP further said that with the killing of seven AGuH militants at Tral and Shopian, the outfit has been “fully eliminated”.

Three militants of Al Badr were killed in Chitragam area of Shopian in a gunfight which erupted simultaneously with that of the Bijbehara encounter.