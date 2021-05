At least 16 shopkeepers were booked for violating COVID-19 restriction in Ganderbal on Saturday.

An official said that Police while enforcing restrictions in Safapora area found 12 shopkeepers violating guidelines issued by the government.

Their shops were sealed and a case under FIR No 26/2021 under sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station Safapora.