12 structures demolished at Pampore

Resuming the demolition drive against illegal encroachments in the district, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Dr Raghav Langer along with a team of Officers demolished 12 illegally constructed shops at Tulbagh in Pampore.

The structures were constructed on Kahcharieland besides a plot of land carved illegally from Kahcharie land was also retrieved from the the encroachers .

District Administration used dones during the drive to make accurate assessments of encroachments.

TehsildarPamporeIshtiyaaqMohiudin and DySP PC PamporeImitiyaaz were accompanying the Deputy Commissioner during the drive.