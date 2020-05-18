Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Pulwama,
UPDATED: May 19, 2020, 12:41 AM

12 structures demolished at Pampore

UPDATED: May 19, 2020, 12:41 AM
File photo used as representational pic

Resuming the demolition drive against illegal encroachments in the district, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Dr Raghav Langer along with a team of Officers demolished  12 illegally constructed shops at Tulbagh in Pampore.

The structures were constructed on Kahcharieland  besides a plot of land carved  illegally from Kahcharie land was also retrieved from the the encroachers .

District Administration used dones during the drive to make accurate assessments of encroachments.

TehsildarPamporeIshtiyaaqMohiudin and DySP PC PamporeImitiyaaz were accompanying the Deputy Commissioner during the drive.

