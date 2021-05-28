12-year-old specially-abled girl among 20 more die after contracting COVID-19 in J&K, toll 3,759

A 12-year-old specially-abled girl was among 19 people who died after contracting COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the fatality count to 3,759, officials said on Friday.

News agency GNS quoting the officials reported among the victims, eight belonged to various parts of Jammu division and 12 to Kashmir valley.

Officials said that the minor girl and a 55-year-old man died at the GMC Baramulla where they were admitted.

They said a 75-year-old man from HMT Srinagar, admitted to SMHS on May 26, died at the hospital, they said.

They said a 55-year-old woman from Fateh kadal died at SMHS hospital, a week after she was admitted there.

A 55-year-old man from Khudpore Budgam died fortnight after his admission to hospital, they said.

A 65-year-old man from Bemina Srinagar died at SKIMS Bemina, 26 days after he was admitted there, the officials said.

A 66-year-old man from Tarathpora Villgam died at District Hospital Baramulla,three days after he was admitted there, they said.

A 61-year-old man from Bemina who was admitted to SMHS hospital on May 17 died at the facility, they said.

A man from Sarnal, a woman from Akad, a man from Matipora and a man from Khanabal died at GMC Anantnag, they said.

Among others, the victims from Jammu division include a 36-year-old man from Nihalpur Simbal, a 70-year-old woman from Gadigarh, a 65-year-old man from R.S Pura, a 58-year-old man from Udhampur besides two others who were brought dead— a 56-year-old from Ramgarh and 68-year-old from Chatha Old Satwari Jammu.