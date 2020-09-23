12 years on, construction of health center at Bandipora still incomplete

Authorities have failed to complete construction of New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) at Madwan village here despite passage of more than 12 years.

The half-built structure is lying abandoned and unattended for the past more than three years, locals said.

The village-head, Feroz Ahmad Wani said the land which was handed over to the government for construction of the health centre belonged to locals who had donated it for Eidgah

“But when officials approached us with the proposal for construction of health centre we readily agreed to donate the land measuring around four kanals,” he said, adding the foundation stone of the hospital was laid in 2008.

According to locals, the existing health sub-centre in the village has only first aid facility and since the COVID19 pandemic, the centre has been closed down.

Ghulam Hassan Wani, another villager said Hassan only Asha workers and a pharmacist have been deputed to the sub-center.

Abandoned, the structure is now being used by villagers for drying crops sun drying cloths and floor matting.

Villagers said the health centre would have proven to much-needed relief for people who have to travel to Community Health Centre Hajin in case of any emergency.

Block Medical Officer, Hajin, Dr Aijaz Ahmad said the government agency which is executing the project has not been releasing funds to the local contractor tasked to build the health facility.

An official said a PHC or NTPHC are approved to a particular area on the basis of certain parameters including population and distance from district headquarters.