12 yrs on, Settlement Assistants await regularization of services

Settlement Assistants appointed in Revenue Department more than 12 years ago are still waiting for regularization of their jobs despite repeated recommendations for their absorption in the department.

In 2008, many youth were appointed as Settlement Assistants in the Revenue Department. The next year, the Assistants who had completed their graduation after qualifying a test imparted training of Patwaris (revnue officers).

“We were deputed in far flung areas of Kashmir and Jammu divisions for completion of settlement work in 2008 on a meager remuneration of Rs 2000 per month,” said a group of aggrieved Assistants.

They said in 2011, Financial Commissioner Revenue recommended to the government to utilize the services of “Patwar exam qualified Settlement Assistants” as Patwaries.

“But this recommendation has not been implemented till date,” they said.

In 2013, Settlement Commissioner and Financial Commissioner Revenue recommended to the government that J&K Revenue (Subordinate) Services Recruitment Rules-2009 be amended and 10 percent posts of Patwaries be reserved for “Patwar exam Qualified Settlement Assistants” for their adjustment against vacant posts of Patwaries.

“But there was no follow-up to the recommendation again.” They said. “We have completed more than 12 years in job and put our best to serve the department. After giving our precious years to the department, our future continues to be dark,” they said.

They demanded that recruitment rules should be amended and 10 percent of Patwari posts should be kept for them.

In 2014, a high power committee had observed that Rs 2,000 wages paid to the 200 Settlement Assistants were meager. Accordingly, the committee had decided that their services shall be utilized in the newly created administrative units.

“Some Settlement Assistants of our batch from Ladakh approached High Court and on the basis of the decision got their jobs regularized,” they said. “But our cases were never considered.”

Presently, Settlement Assistants are paid Rs 4500 a month, which the aggrieved said was the violation of the Minimum Wages Act.

“There are only 177 Settlement Assistants and all having experience of more than 12 years. We demand regularization of our services,” they said, appealing Lieutenant Governor to personally intervene in the matter.