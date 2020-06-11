120 Kashmiris stranded in Qatar for over 4 months

More than 120 Kashmiris stranded in Qatar on Thursday urged the government of India and J&K administration to evacuate them.

“The Centre has taken a great step by evacuating a large numbers of citizens from various countries. But we haven’t heard anything from the government on our evacuation so far,” said Qazi Saleem, a resident of Ganderbal, stuck in Qatar.

He said the stranded Kashmiris had gone to Qatar on tour or family visit in January and February. “All of us are stuck here since then due to the ongoing COVID19 lockdown and cancellation of International flights,” he said.

The Kashmiris stranded in Qatar have already registered with Indian Embassy in Doha for their evacuation. “We humbly appeal to government of India and J&K administration to take immediate measures for our evacuation,” said another Kashmiri.

“At present nearly 120 Kashmiris including senior citizens and those who have medical emergencies are waiting for their evacuation,” he said.

He said the Embassy was cooperating with them but Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and External Affairs were allegedly giving deaf ears to their pleas for evacuation.

“We urge the authorities in Srinagar to take up the issue with the authorities at Delhi and Air India management to make some arrangement on priority for our evacuation,” he said.

The stranded Kashmiris said they were living a miserable life amid the lockdown as they were running short of resources and facing difficulties to arrange the daily necessities.

“When the government in consultation with J&K administration evacuated stranded Kashmiris stranded in Bangladesh and other countries, same initiative should be taken for our evacuation,” he said.

Earlier, J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subramanyam had written to foreign secretary in Government of India seeking evacuation of Kashmiris from Oman, Dubai and Iran. The stranded people were being evacuated from the foreign countries under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ programme by government of India.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kondbarao Pole said the matter for evacuation of the stranded Kashmiris will be looked into.

“We will take it up with the higher authorities after getting details of these people,” he said.