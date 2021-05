A total of 129 persons were arrested while 74 FIRs were registered against the COVID-19 lockdown violators and a fine of Rs 91,650 was recovered from them on Wednesday, Police said.

It said 11 shops were also seized by Police along with Executive Magistrate in Beerwah and Khansahib areas of Budgam for violating COVID-19 norms.

Police said 23 vehicles were also seized in Budgam for violating guidelines and restrictions and indulging in illegal excavation and transportation of clay.