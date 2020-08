At least 13 persons were injured, three of them seriously, after a passenger bus met with a road accident near Baderkund Serch area of this district on Monday.

Reports said a mini bus was on way from Kangan to Ganderbal when it turned turtle, resulting in injuries to the driver and at least 12 passengers.

Police and locals rushed to the area and shifted the injured to hospital for treatment. An official said condition of three injured persons was “serious.”