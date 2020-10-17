Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 2:52 PM

13 militants killed, two caught alive this month, says IGP Kashmir

“We will now focus more on foreign militants in the coming days."
IGP Vijay Kumar (In Centre) during a press conference in Srinagar. File Photo/ GK
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday said that they will now focus more on tracking down the foreign militants in Kashmir.

“We will now focus more on foreign militants in the coming days,” Kumar said, as per news told news agency GNS.

He said thirteen militants, four of them foreigners including top commander Saiffullah were killed this month in Kashmir.

“Two militants were caught alive in two separate operations in the last little over fortnight,” he said.

The IGP said a Lashkar-e-Taiba module was busted in Srinagar city by arresting six associates of militants involved in highway attacks recently. “The recent operation is a big success for the security establishment,” he said.

