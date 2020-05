The SKIMS Medical College and Hospital, Bemina Thursday discharged 13 more COVID19 patients who had recovered from the diseases.

Those discharged included eight patients from Bandipora, four from Budgam and one from Baramulla.

The patients had been admitted in the hospital after testing positive for the infection more than two weeks ago.

The hospital informed that the number of COVID19 patients who recovered at the hospital has reached to 136 of 178, with recovery percentage 76%.