13 people on board missing AN-32 dead: officials

Also Read | IAF aircraft with 13 people on board goes missing

All 13 people on board the AN-32 aircraft which crashed in a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh are dead, officials said.

Also Read | Wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft found after eight days near Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh

IAF officials said a team of rescuers reached the crash site on Thursday morning. “IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of An32,” the Force said in a tweet.

Also Read | Search operations continue for missing IAF aircraft in Arunachal

“IAF Pays tribute to the brave Air-warriors who lost their life during the #An32 crash on 03 Jun 2019 and stands by with the families of the victims. May their soul rest in peace,” the Air Force said in another tweet.

Giving the names of the dead personnel, another tweet said: “Following air-warriors lost their life in the tragic #An32 crash – W/C GM Charles, S/L H Vinod, F/L R Thapa, F/L A Tanwar, F/L S Mohanty, F/L MK Garg, WO KK Mishra, Sgt Anoop Kumar, Cpl Sherin, LAC SK Singh, LAC Pankaj, NC(E) Putali & NC(E) Rajesh Kumar.” (With inputs from agencies)