13 persons injured in Mughal Road accident

Kashmir, Today's Paper
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: November 8, 2020, 12:17 AM

Thirteen persons were injured in a motor accident on the Mughal Road in south Kashmir’s Shopian district late Saturday afternoon.

Police said that a Srinagar-bound ‘Tempo Traveller’ (JK-02AQ 5944) overturned between Dobijan and Heerpora area at 4:15 pm, injuring 13 persons travelling in the vehicle.

A Police official said, immediately after the accident, Police and medical teams rushed to the accident scene and shifted all the injured to District Hospital Shopian.

Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Shopian, Muhammad Ismail told Greater Kashmir that given the grave nature of their injuries, seven of the injured were sent to SKIMS, Soura.

