UPDATED: July 23, 2020, 11:35 PM

132 kanals transferred to Edu Deptt for construction of JNV at Bandipora

UPDATED: July 23, 2020, 11:35 PM
The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, approved allotment and transfer of land up to 132 kanals 8 marlas to the School Education Department at village Brar, for construction of Jawahar Navodiya Vidyalaya (JNV).

Till the construction of school infrastructure gets completed, alternate arrangements for housing the JNV are being carried out.  Once operational, the school will cater to the educational needs of the children of far flung areas of district Bandipora and adjacent areas by providing quality education as envisaged under the constitutional right of education.

